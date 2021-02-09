BANGKOK, 9 February 2021: Centara Hotels & Resorts, Thailand’s leading hotel operator, embarks on an international expansion strategy in 2021 that will include the opening of new properties and brands across the Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

Centara will add another eight hotels and resorts to its portfolio across seven countries this year, including the world’s first Centara Reserve, a luxurious new collection of elegant hotels and resorts, and two more Centara Mirage themed resorts.







“Centara remains confident in the underlying strength of the tourism and hospitality industries. 2021 will be an exciting year for our company as we introduce eight new hotels in seven countries, including our first-ever Centara Reserve resort. We look forward to bringing our timeless blend of authentic Thai-inspired hospitality and international standards to even more dynamic destinations in the coming years, including key cities and emerging locations,” said Centara Hotels & Resorts CEO Thirayuth Chirathivat.

Centara will usher in a new era with the launch of Centara Reserve, a cosmopolitan concept that fuses contemporary style with classical elegance. The new brand will debut in April 2021 with the opening of Centara Reserve Samui. Formerly known as Centara Grand Beach Resort Samui, this beachfront retreat has undergone a complete transformation overseen by AvroKO, which has also worked on prestigious projects such as 1 Hotel Central Park in New York and The Waldorf Astoria Bangkok.

Upon reopening, this experiential resort will offer 184 luxury rooms, pool suites and beachfront pool villas, each attended by a “Reserve Host”, along with a gin bar, an exceptional restaurant, a beach club and the world’s first Reserve Spa Cenvaree.

2021 will also showcase the emergence of Centara Mirage, the themed family resort concept with child-friendly facilities, including world-class water parks and fun activities. The brand also delivers diverse dining and spa options and have been hugely popular in Thailand following the success of Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya, and it will soon make its debut in Vietnam and Dubai.

Welcoming its first guests in April will be Centara Mirage Beach Resort Mui Ne, a resort on Vietnam’s southeast coast. A Spanish design theme runs throughout the 984-key hotel and waterpark. Highlighted features include Mediterranean-styled rooms, suites and villas, extensive meeting spaces, restaurants, a SPA Cenvaree and a 100-metre-high observation deck.

Then in the third quarter, Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai will become a dramatic new beachfront leisure destination in the UAE. Located in the Deira Islands, this family-friendly resort will house 607 rooms, penthouses and suites, a choice of F&B outlets including a rooftop restaurant, a large swimming pool with waterslides, two kids’ clubs, an outdoor playground and a wealth of water sports. It will also mark the global debut of Spa Candy, Centara’s sweet wellness concept, which is inspired by Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, the popular children’s book by Roald Dahl.

Centara’s year of growth will stretch to the Mediterranean. A 449-key upscale resort in the coastal province of Antalya will become the group’s inaugural property in Turkey. This will feature an all-inclusive concept with an extensive array of dining options and facilities overlooking the sea. In Qatar, The B Premiere Hotel, Centara Boutique Collection is a newly-built city hotel featuring stylish rooms and a rooftop restaurant. Located just 20 minutes’ drive from Hamad International Airport, it will become Centara’s second address in Doha.

In Myanmar, Centra by Centara Hotel Thiri Hpa-An will open in the fourth quarter, featuring 77 rooms, two F&B outlets, an outdoor pool, fitness centre and meeting facilities. Finally in Laos, the all-suite Centra by Centara Riverside Resort Vang Vieng is a family-focused resort with large rooms, a rooftop restaurant, pool and meeting space, while Thavisouk Riverside Resort & Spa Vang Vieng, Centara Boutique Collection features a spa and restaurant. These two hotels will be connected by a private bridge over the river in Vang Vieng, the popular ecotourism town.

To learn more about Centara Hotels & Resorts, please visit www.centarahotelsresorts.com.