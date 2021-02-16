Cebu to ease domestic travel rules

CEBU, 16 February 2021: Cebu’s provincial government says it will ease rules to allow domestic tourists from other provinces to return to the popular tourist destination.

The Philippines News Agency quoted a provincial government announcement last Friday saying it was ready to open its doors to tourists from around the country.

Tourists who plan to stay at resorts and hotels will only need to show their pre-booked reservations while those who want to embark on different tourism activities in Cebu will need to register in advance at the booking portal, discover.cebu.gov.ph.

“Based on the latest Omnibus Guidelines on the Implementation of the Community Quarantine in the Philippines issued by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID), areas under modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) and general community quarantine (GCQ) can now cross borders with minimum requirements,” PNA stated.

Travel picked up to Cebu during the Christmas and New Year peak but then slid south fast in January as Covid-19 measures tightened ahead of Chinese New Year.

PNA reported that the Cebu Provincial Tourism Task Force would meet later this week to finalise guidelines to encourage tourism recovery at a domestic level.

