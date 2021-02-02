Cebu Pacific slaps a fee on big bags

SINGAPORE, 2 February 2021: Cebu Pacific (CEB), introduces a new policy for handling oversized checked baggage.

Effective 1 February 1, 2021, the airline sets the size limit for check-in baggage at 39 inches (approx. 99 centimetres). Luggage with this dimension will be easier to fit in the conveyor belt, and will, in turn, result in smoother operations.

Check-in baggage that exceeds the 39-inch (99 cm) limit on any one side will be classified as an oversized bag, and guests will be charged PHP 800 (SGD22) for domestic flights and PHP 1,300 (SGD36) for international flights.

It claims the additional fee covers the manual process required to transport the bag to the baggage loading area. Some examples of oversized baggage include music equipment, motorcycles, and televisions; the latter, a common item when overseas workers return to the Philippines to visit their families.