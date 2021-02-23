Belmond appoints global development boss

SINGAPORE, 23 February 2021: Belmond on Monday announced the appointment of Karl Bieberach as senior vice president of global development.

Set to begin his new role on 22 March 2021, he will be responsible for the global expansion of Belmond’s portfolio, which spans hotels, trains, river barges and safaris. Prior to joining Belmond, he served as a chief development officer at Rosewood Hotel Group.

He brings 25 years of experience to Belmond following a successful career in a variety of senior roles at well-renowned hospitality brands, including Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, Marriott International and HVS International.

Belmond, now part of the luxury group LVMH, the company continues to invest in its sensitive restoration plans, including the introduction of new grand suites aboard the iconic Venice Simplon-Orient-Express and the renovation of Splendido Mare, A Belmond Hotel, Portofino, which will reopen its doors in April 2021.

Belmond has been a pioneer of luxury travel for over 45 years. Its portfolio extends across 24 countries with 46 properties that include the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express train, river barges, safari lodges and hotels.