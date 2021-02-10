Andaz Singapore names GM

SINGAPORE, 10 February 2021: Andaz Singapore named German hotelier Stephan Karl as its newly appointed general manager.

With a career spanning over 24 years, he has managed up-scale properties such as Park Hyatt Dubai, Grand Hyatt Beijing and Park Hyatt Sydney.

Stephan Karl.

His tenure in the luxury hotel scene led him to Vietnam where for close to two years, he was part of the pre-opening team for Hyatt Regency Nha Trang as its general manager, before moving to Andaz Singapore.

Overlooking Marina Bay, the hotel in a striking high-rise building with a honeycomb facade is a three-minute walk from both the nearest MRT station and the Bras Basah Bugis arts and culture district.