Year of the Ox travellers stay home

SINGAPORE, 29 January 2021: Travellers are taking a raincheck on international trips as we head towards the Lunar New Year celebrations 12 February.

Agoda’s latest data confirms changing travel patterns as travellers are discovering off the beaten track destinations as well as revisiting traditional tourist hotspots close to home rather than overseas.

Photo Taken In Thailand, Bangkok

Family or group travel is the most popular traveller type and some travellers while there is a shift to high-end stays for those who still have some cash left for entertainment and leisure pursuits.

With most international borders closed, Lunar New Year travellers will make-do with domestic travel. Families top the categories making bookings. Last year Chinese New Year just escaped the first wave of the pandemic boosting international tourist arrivals in the region during the first quarter of 2020. This year a grimmer outlook is emerging as countries will start the year without the annual Lunar New Year boost in bookings.

Limited to just domestic travel, Agoda says group travellers are the number one traveller type, as many people plan their Lunar New Year trips to visit friends and family. This is particularly the case for Thai Vietnamese and Indonesian travellers. Family or group travel takes over couples as the top traveller type so far this year.

However, couples are the dominant travellers in mainland China, Japan and the Philippines.