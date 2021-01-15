Wyndham brands hotel in Nepal

KATHMANDU, Nepal, 15 January 2021: Franchise giant, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, enters Nepal to brand a 90-room that opened last week in the Nepalese capital.

Ramada® Encore by Wyndham Kathmandu-Thamel, located in the centre of Kathmandu, is a newly built hotel and part of a commercial centre project in the heart of Nepal’s capital city.

This latest branding builds on Wyndham’s drive to expand its portfolio in South Asia. With more than 50 properties currently in the Indian sub-continent, the opening of Ramada Encore gives Wyndham a foothold in Nepal.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts regional director Eurasia, Nikhil Sharma said: “We are thrilled to be expanding Wyndham’s portfolio in this exciting new destination. Nepal is a beautiful country with huge potential, and we are pleased to be making our footprint as part of our strategy further to expand our reach across the Indian sub-continent.”

The group has 50 operational hotels in the region and plans to develop around 30 additional properties across India, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Pakistan by 2025.

Ramada Encore by Wyndham Kathmandu-Thamel features food and beverage outlets, a bar, a rooftop plunge pool, spa and a fitness centre.

Ramada Encore by Wyndham hotels in the Indian sub-continent and around the world participate in Wyndham Rewards, that covers 30,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world’s largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,000 hotels across approximately 90 countries on six continents.