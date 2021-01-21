Vietnam at Glance park reopens

HO CHI MINH CITY, 21 January 2021: After a 10-year pause, ‘Mot thoang Vietnam’ or the ‘Vietnam at a Glance’ tourism park reopened on 16 January according to a Vietnam News Agency update.

Located on Ho Chi Minh City’s outskirts, the park recreates the beauty of Vietnam’s thousand-year-old traditional culture on a 20 Ha site in Cu Chi district, around 50 km from the city centre. It closed for an extended period to undergo repairs and a major upgrade.

Every section of the park tells its own story some relating to national legends on the Vietnamese people’s ancestry. Visitors to the park can also observe the traditional making of “do” (poonah) paper, printmaking and the sericulture.

Traditional houses of people from various parts of the country with different architecture styles have also been recreated to offer visitors a glimpse of the Vietnamese living spaces.

The park reopens just weeks before the Tet national holiday gets underway at the end of the month. The three-week holiday pre and post the Tet celebrations on 12 February sees a massive exodus of travellers from major cities to beach and mountain resorts. But this year there will be no outbound travel to neighbouring countries due to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

Source: VNA