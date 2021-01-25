Vietjet gears up Thai discounts

BANGKOK, 25 January 2021: Thai Vietjet has introduced special fares from just THB99 (excluding taxes, fees) for travel throughout Thailand covering Chinese New Year week and beyond.

The promotion is available for bookings made from 21 to 25 January 2021 for travel for Chinese New Year 8 February (Chinese New Year falls on 12 February. Tickets are valid for travel up to 31 August 2021 (exclusive of public holidays) at SkyFUN.vietjetair.com.





The deal applies to all of Thai Vietjet’s domestic flights in Thailand from its base at Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phuket, Krabi, Udon Thani, Hat Yai , Khon Kaen, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Ubon Ratchathani, Phuket – Chiang Rai, and Udon Thani – Chiang Rai, plus new routes from Chiang Rai – Hat Yai and Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) to Surat Thani.

Recently, Thai Vietjet has introduced its new product ‘Power Pass’ – an unlimited flight pass that allows passengers to fly on Thai Vietjet’s domestic network as many times as they like within six or 12 months. There are two options; a six-month pass at THB12,000 and the year pass at THB19,000. You must still pay taxes, fees, surcharges, and add-ons) at the time of booking s flight sector. SkyFUN members receive a 5% discount when signing in and purchasing. Passengers can The passes are open for purchase until 31 January 202.