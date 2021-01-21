The Philippines extends travel ban

MANILA, 21 January 2021: Due to the new Covid-19 variant, the Philippine government has extended the temporary ban for foreign nationals until 31 January 31, 2021.

Cebu Pacific confirmed this week that only Filipino citizens would be accepted on flights from Dubai, Hong Kong, Nagoya (Japan), Singapore, and Seoul (South Korea).

CEB will not accept foreign nationals who originated from, transited via, or visited within 14 days prior to arrival in the Philippines, any of the 34 countries specified by the IATF.

The list of affected countries and complete details may be viewed here: http://bit.ly/IATFResoNo94_011521

Passengers impacted by the latest temporary ban can claim any of the following:

– Free rebooking within 90 days, waived rebooking fee and fare difference;

– Full Travel Fund, valid for two years;

– Full Refund

Filipinos who wish to proceed with their travel plans will be subjected to a mandatory 14-day quarantine at an accredited facility upon arrival in Manila.

Cebu Pacific issues an updated list of operational flights, along with travel requirements, safety protocols, and frequently asked questions see: bit.ly/CEBFlightReminders

Meanwhile, the airline brings back its 25kg free baggage allowance promo exclusively for travellers from Dubai to Manila, for new bookings from 18 January to 30 June 30 2021.

All travellers, including UAE-based Overseas Filipino Workers (OFW), flying from Dubai to Manila with a pre-purchased baggage allowance of 40kg will receive an additional 25kg baggage allowance free-of-charge.