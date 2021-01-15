THAI reassures customers

BANGKOK, 15 January 2021: Thai Airways International reassured partners and customers that its rehabilitation plan is still in progress and remains under the country’s Bankruptcy Court’s supervision.

It was responding to news reports that the airline said could cause confusion about the public listed company after the Central Bankruptcy Court extended the deadline to submit its rehabilitation plan until 2 February. THAI had requested the extension on 28 December 2020 when it recognised it would not meet the original 2 January deadline according to a statement filed with the Stock Exchange of Thailand.

Thai Airways International PCL acting president Chansin Treenuchagron, reiterated that the rehabilitation plan involved many creditors and complex issues that required consultation from professional advisors and experts in order to submit the plan within the limited period as stipulated by the bankruptcy court.

Originally the airline had three months to submit the plan but faced challenges linked to the detailed analysis of the debt and corporate structure in the future. There are also sensitive issues regarding employees, business partners and creditors that still need to be resolved.

Meanwhile, THAI documents dated 15 December 2020 suggest the airline continues with limited services to just Frankfurt, London, Sydney, Tokyo, Osaka, Taipei and Hong Kong.

Travellers are not kept up to date with timetable information as the airline does not issue flight schedule updates to shows available flights either in its newsletters or on its website for the winter timetable through to 31 March. Travellers have to source this information on independent online travel agencies such as Skyscanner.