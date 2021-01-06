Sweeter travel to Dubai

DUBAI, UAE, 6 January 2021: Emirates is making travel to Dubai sweeter in 2021 with the return of My Emirates Pass – an offer that turns the Emirates boarding pass into a membership card giving customers discounts in over 450 restaurants, leisure destinations and retail outlets across UAE.

The pass has been extended this year, giving customers even more chances to explore UAE for less. Emirates’ customers flying to and through Dubai from 1 January to 30 September 2021 can take advantage of the exclusive offers by simply presenting their Emirates boarding pass and a valid form of identification at any of the participating outlets.

Travellers can explore all that the UAE has to offer; from family-friendly activities to shopping sprees and world-class dining options. My Emirates Pass gives customers up to 50% off in over 300 restaurants across the country and in over 35 spas in world-class hotels. The Emirates boarding pass also unlocks offers at many tourist attractions including Atlantis Aquaventure and At the Top Burj Khalifa. The full list of participating outlets can be found here: emirates.com/myemiratespass.*

Emirates’ hub Dubai is open for business, fun and tourism and visitors will be spoilt for choice in the family-friendly city with its year-round sunshine, iconic landmarks, and a culinary scene to suit every taste.

For more information on Emirates, including how to book flights and a complete list of terms and conditions for this offer, visit www.emirates.com.

*Local terms and conditions apply