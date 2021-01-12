SQ eases frequent flyer worries

SINGAPORE, 12 January 2021: Singapore Airlines is extending all existing PPS Club and KrisFlyer Elite membership status, by another year.

The extension is for memberships that are due to expire between March 2021 and February 2022. The airline said the move would allay any concerns that passengers may have about membership renewal during this time.

For PPS Club members, any reserve value that expires between March 2021 and February 2023 will also have its validity extended to between March 2023 and February 2024.

For KrisFlyer Elite members, any Elite miles earned in the 12 months prior to the latest extension will be automatically credited back into their accounts after the membership is extended between March 2021 and February 2022.

KrisFlyer has launched KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards (1), a new initiative which rewards members for Elite miles earned on SIA, SilkAir and Scoot flights. KrisFlyer members can claim rewards such as KrisPay miles and cabin-class Advance Upgrades onboard SIA and SilkAir flights at various milestones of their miles accrual journey, starting from just 5,000 Elite miles earned.

With effect from 1 January 2021, KrisFlyer members will also earn Elite miles on Scoot flights.

PPS Club members will also enjoy additional benefits on Scoot flights from February 2021. These include priority check-in and boarding (2), an additional allowance of 5kg with any baggage purchase, a one-time complimentary booking change, and complimentary standard seat selection.

1KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards awarded will be reflected on SingaporeAir.com under the “Account Summary > KrisFlyer Milestone Rewards” tab by the end of January 2021.

2Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, priority check-in and boarding are currently not available until further notice.