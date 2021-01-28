Skal rolls out new executive board

MÁLAGA, Spain, 28 January 2021: The 2021 Skal International Executive Board met virtually this week to outline a new set of goals while welcoming its new leadership.

The Members of the Skal International Executive Board for 2021 are Bill Rheaume, World President from Skal Canada; Burcin Turkkan, Senior Vice President from Skal USA; Fiona Nicholl, Vice President from Skal Australia; Juan Ignacio Steta Gandara, Director from Skal Mexico; Marja Eela-Kaskinen, Director from Skal Finland; Denise Scrafton, ISC President from Skal Australia and Daniela Otero, CEO from Skal Spain.

The International Executive Board of Skal will prioritise and focus on supporting Skal and tourism by furthering global partnerships, developing relationships, increasing awareness and influence through tourism industry events to increase Skal membership value.

“As I begin my term as Skal International World President, we still face the daunting task of keeping member engagement and interest high while the tourism Industry slowly recovers from the devastating outcome of Covid and resulting lockdowns and travel restrictions,” said the executive board president, Bill Rheaume.

In 2021 Skal international will continue to work closely with UNWTO, WTTC, PATA, IIPT, The Code, ECPAT, ICTP, and Sustainable Travel Association.

“Governments, organisations, businesses, and ultimately all of us will need to invest the next few months in more training focused on recovery. Working together and collaborating will continue to be, vital,” said Skal International CEO Daniela Otero.

Skal International, like most associations worldwide, conducts virtual and hybrid meetings as the norm for the first four to six months with just a few clubs able to meet in-person. However, Skal International continues planning for its Annual Skal International World Congress scheduled for Quebec City, Canada in October 2021.

Skal International is the world’s largest global network of tourism professionals promoting tourism, business, and friendship worldwide since 1934.