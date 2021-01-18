Singapore updates its Covid-19 rules

SINGAPORE, 18 January 2021: Singapore will tighten border restrictions effective 24 January in response to new Covid-19 variants that caused a surge in global cases according to a Ministry of Health announcement at the weekend.

All travellers, including Singapore citizens and permanent residents, must take a Covid-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test when they arrive in Singapore. There are no changes to the stay-home notice requirements, including the PCR test at the end of the stay.

Short-term visitors will also need to show evidence of travel insurance to cover the costs of their medical treatment in Singapore if they are suspected of having the virus.

Those applying to enter Singapore under the air travel pass and reciprocal green lane arrangements will need to have a minimum coverage of SGD30,000 for their Covid-19-related medical treatment and hospitalisation costs in Singapore, effective from 31 January.

Effective, today 18 January, all returning Singapore citizens and PRs from Britain and South Africa will be subject to an additional seven-day self-isolation at their place of residence, following their 14-day Stay Home Notice at dedicated facilities. They will be tested at the end of their Stay Home Notice, and again after they have completed their seven-day self-isolation period.

Summary for Travellers

1. Singapore citizens, permanent residents and Long-Term Pass holders* returning from Australia (excluding New South Wales), Brunei Darussalam, Mainland China, New Zealand, Taiwan and Vietnam will undergo a COVID-19 test upon arrival at the airport, and to isolate while waiting for results. Foreigners who are short-term visitors can apply for an Air Travel Pass to seek entry into Singapore.

2. Singapore Citizens, permanent residents and Long-Term Pass holders* entering Singapore from Macao SAR, NSW, Australia and who stayed in these countries and territories in the last consecutive 14 days before their entry can serve their seven-day Stay-Home Notice at home and have COVID-19 Swab test during SHN.

3. Singapore Citizens, permanent residents and Long-Term Pass* holders from Fiji, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Hong Kong SAR have to stay in a dedicated facility for their SHN. However, they may opt-out of dedicated SHN facilities and serve their 14-day SHN at their place of residence, if they fulfil the following criteria:

– Travelled to no other country than countries mentioned above, in the last consecutive 14 days before entry;

– Are occupying their place of residence alone, or only with household members who are also persons serving SHN with the same travel history and duration of SHN.

4. Singapore Citizens, permanent residents the United Kingdom, South Africa have to do their Swab test upon arrival, 14 days SHN at SHN Dedicated Facility and Swab test during SHN period. Long-Term Pass holders and Short Term visitors are no allowed entry or Transit.

5. All short-term visitors not under Air Travel Pass approved country will not be allowed in Singapore unless with a valid approval letter for entry. They will have to fulfil the following:

– Negative Covid-19 swab test taken within 72 hours before departure from the place of embarkation;

– 14 Days SHN at the dedicated facility;

– Covid-19 swab test during SHN period.

*Long-Term Pass holders will still need to seek entry approval from the relevant Singapore Government authorities before travelling to Singapore.