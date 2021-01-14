Sabre inks Jeju Air accord

SINGAPORE, 14 January 2021: Sabre Corporation, a technology provider for the global travel industry, has renewed its long-term distribution partnership with Korea’s largest low-cost airline, Jeju Air.

The renewed agreement means that Sabre will continue to distribute Jeju Air’s content to hundreds of thousands of travel agents, and the travellers they serve, through its extensive, worldwide travel marketplace.

Jeju Air typically operates scheduled domestic services between cities across South Korea and between Seoul and international destinations including Japan, China, Russia, the Mariana Islands, and a number of key destinations across Southeast Asia.

“We have already seen a strong recovery in South Korea’s domestic market aided by our position on the world’s top domestic route from Seoul to Jeju Island and have re-commenced flights to other key markets,” said Jeju Air commercial division managing director, Myung Sub Yoo. “Continuing to be part of Sabre’s GDS will enable us to grow reach, target new geographic markets and reach high yield customers as we ramp back up to previous levels while preparing for the new post-Covid-19 new normal by planning our return to large-scale operations.”