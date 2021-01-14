Red Elephant trundles to Russia

BANGKOK 14 January 2021: Red Elephant Reps has strengthened its global sales team with the addition of Olga Tonkikh as its director of sales Russia based in Vladivostok.

She will be responsible for executing sales and marketing strategies and tactics throughout Russia that drive growth and provide brand awareness for its clients worldwide.

She was most recently in charge of sales in the Russian market for HIS in Guam. Before that, she worked for various travel agencies and hotels in Thailand and Southeast Asia.

Commenting on the new appointment, Red Elephant Reps chief executive officer, Ian Paul Woods said: “The appointment of Olga as director of sales for Russia represents a key part of our strategy to continue expanding our markets worldwide. Olga’s strong connections within the travel and hospitality industry in Russia will be crucial in helping us grow within the region”.