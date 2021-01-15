Radisson grows Asia Pacific portfolio

SINGAPORE, 15 January 2021: Radisson Hotel Group overcame significant global challenges in 2020 to expand its portfolio of properties in the Asia Pacific, with the addition of 84 new hotels and resorts, covering eight brands.

The company’s ambitious five-year strategy to triple its portfolio in the midterm will rely heavily on expansion in China, India, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Leading the way are master brand development agreements with Jin Jiang International and its subsidiaries in China.

Artist’s impression of Radisson Collection Resort, Nanjing’s lobby.

In India, Radisson strengthened its position in 2020 with the signing of eight new hotels, including the 125-key Park Inn by Radisson Mashobra Resort, 115-key Park Inn by Radisson Jabalpur, 100-key Park Inn by Radisson Prayagraj, 120-key Radisson Hotel Dehradun, 103-key Radisson Resort & Spa Lonavala, 180-key Radisson Blu Hotel Jaipur Malviya Nagar, 120-key Radisson Resort Pondicherry Bay and 196-key The White Hotel, Katra, which is also the first member of Radisson Individuals in India.

In Southeast Asia, the signing of the 84-key Radisson Resort Phan Thiet and 309-key Radisson Blu Resort & Spa Van Phong Bay reinforce Radisson Hotel Group’s strategy of introducing its world-leading brands to Vietnam’s emerging cities and idyllic resort destinations.

In China, two landmark hotels were signed in Nanjing, the capital of Jiangsu province. The 300-key Radisson Blu Hotel Nanjing South New Town and 151-key Radisson Collection Resort, Nanjing.

Master brand development agreements in China will accelerate expansion in the Asia Pacific. Jin Jiang International and its subsidiaries delivered 72 new hotels and resorts to the group’s Chinese portfolio in 2020, increasing its inventory by almost 9,000 keys. These included eight upscale select-service Radisson RED hotels with 1,108 keys; six contemporary upper-upscale Park Plaza hotels with 1,020 keys; 21 upbeat upper midscale Park Inn by Radisson hotels with 2,969 keys; and 37 welcoming upper-midscale Country Inns & Suites by Radisson hotels with 3,868 keys.

“I am very proud of our achievements in 2020… We reached several major milestones, including the launch of Radisson Individuals, the introduction of Radisson Collection to China, and the signing of new hotels in many exciting new markets,” commented Radisson Hotel Group president Asia, Katerina Giannouka.