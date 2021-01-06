Qatar increases Sao Paulo services

DOHA, Qatar, 6 January 2021: Qatar Airways has increased São Paulo services to 10 weekly flights and expanded codeshare cooperation with LATAM Airlines Brasil on routes from destinations in Asia, the Middle East.

The new codeshare agreement will further strengthen the two airlines’ strategic partnership, first initiated in 2016 and recently expanded in June 2019.

The expanded agreement will allow Qatar Airways passengers to book travel on 45 additional LATAM Airlines Brasil flights and to access over 40 domestic and international destinations on the South American carrier’s network, including Brasilia, Curitiba, Porto Velho, Rio Branco, Rio de Janeiro, São José, Lima (Peru), Montevideo (Uruguay) and Santiago (Chile).

LATAM Airlines Brasil passengers will also benefit from access to the recently expanded 10 weekly flights to and from Sao Paulo, operated by Qatar Airways. LATAM Airlines Brasil passengers will also be able to book travel to destinations such as Bangkok, Hong Kong, Maldives, Nairobi, Seoul and Tokyo along with additional Qatar Airways’ connecting flights to destinations such as Baku, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore using its Airbus A350 aircraft.