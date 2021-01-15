Qatar gains diamond safety status

DOHA, Qatar, 15 January 2021: Qatar Airways achieved Diamond Standard in the Airline Passenger Experience Association’s (APEX) Health Safety Powered by SimpliFlying audit.

APEX and global aviation marketing consultancy, SimpliFlying announced the top-level ‘Diamond Standard’ status, following an assessment of the airline’s Covid-19 hygiene and safety standards.

Qatar Airways Group chief executive, Akbar Al Baker said: “As an industry leader, we welcome the further recognition of Qatar Airways’ commitment to providing the most rigorous and stringent virus monitoring, detection and Covid-19 safety programme.”

Qatar Airways’ onboard safety measures include the use of Honeywell’s UV disinfection systems and advanced biosafety measures at its hub in Doha; the provision of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for cabin crew and a complimentary protective kit and disposable face shields for passengers.

Qatar Airways currently flies to 110 destinations, and by the end of March 2021, Qatar Airways plans to rebuild its network to 129.