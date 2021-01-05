Qatar boosts A350 fleet

DOHA, 5 January 2021: Qatar Airways wrapped up 2020 with the delivery of its 53rd Airbus A350.

The national carrier of the State of Qatar is now the largest operator of the Airbus A350 aircraft with 34 A350-900 and 19 A350-1000.

The A350-1000 will operate on routes to Africa, the Americas, Asia-Pacific and Europe from its Doha home.

Qatar Airways Group chief executive, Akbar Al Baker said: “The strategic investment in sustainable twin-engine aircraft has enabled us to continue flying during the most challenging year in aviation’s history, helping take over 3.1 million people home since the start of the pandemic.”

Qatar Airways uses its fleet of 53 A350 aircraft to serve more than 45 destinations including Johannesburg, London, Melbourne, New York, Paris, Sao Paolo and Singapore.

Due to COVID-19’s impact on travel demand, the airline has grounded its fleet of Airbus A380, until passenger demand recovers to appropriate levels.

Currently, it flies to 110 destinations and plans to increase to 129 by the end of March 2021.

The airline offers unlimited date changes and fee-free refunds for all tickets issued before 30 April 2021, for travel completed by 31 December 2021.