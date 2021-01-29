Princess Cruises announces 2023 World Cruise

SINGAPORE, 29 January 2021: Princess Cruises’ World Cruise guests have been fulfilling their travel dreams of traversing the globe via a cruise ship for more than two decades. The cruise line’s newly- announced 2023 World Cruise itinerary continues to deliver a destination-packed itinerary to more countries than ever before.

Sailing roundtrip from North America, the 111- or 97-day journey from both Ft. Lauderdale and Los Angeles sets sail in January 2023, onboard Island Princess. Guests will experience 50 destinations across 31 countries and six continents, including Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, South America and North America.

The 111-day roundtrip voyage from Ft. Lauderdale departs on 5 January 2023, and from Los Angeles on 19 January 2023. A 97-day World Cruise from Los Angeles to Ft. Lauderdale is also offered, setting sail on 19 January 2023.

Noteworthy 2023 World Cruise details include:

Island Princess will sail 34,500 nautical miles in 111 days.

Maiden port of call to Gythion, Greece, famously known as the port for ancient Sparta, rich with Greek history.

Visits to 21 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including the archaeological city of Petra (from Aqaba, Jordan), Mount Etna (from Catania, Italy) and the ancient Greek city of Ephesus in Turkey.

The World Cruise will cross the Equator twice.

The cruise will offer overnight visits Dubai and Venice, and 10 “More Ashore” late-night calls including Singapore, Casablanca, Barcelona, Sydney, Tahiti and Honolulu.

Destinations visited include Panama Canal, Puntarenas (Costa Rica), Monte Carlo, Valetta (Malta), Muscat (Oman), Phuket, Komodo Island, Bora Bora and many more.







The 2023 World Cruise’s rates start at US$19,199/person. Guests booking the 97- or 111-day World Cruise by 31 August 2021, receive early booking perks, including:

Drinks with Tips – guests enjoy the Premier Beverage Package with everything from cocktails, beer and wine to speciality coffees, smoothies and bottled water.

– guests enjoy the Premier Beverage Package with everything from cocktails, beer and wine to speciality coffees, smoothies and bottled water. Unlimited Wi-Fi – cruisers can video chat and text with family back home, stream favourite shows and check e-mail.

– cruisers can video chat and text with family back home, stream favourite shows and check e-mail. Gratuities – full daily gratuities are paid to crew on behalf of cruise guests.

– full daily gratuities are paid to crew on behalf of cruise guests. Money to Spend On Board – for shopping, shore excursions, spa treatments and more, a $500 per guest (for the first two guests) is applied.

– for shopping, shore excursions, spa treatments and more, a $500 per guest (for the first two guests) is applied. Speciality Dining – each guest can dine at award-winning speciality restaurants up to four times during the voyage without worrying about the cover charge.

Island Princess, sailing her second World Cruise, features more than 700 balconies, a Princess Luxury Bed in each stateroom, speciality and casual dining options and more. World Cruise guests can delight in the Encounters with Discovery speaker series that includes authors, artists, explorers and more as well as culinary demonstrations, cooking classes, special-themed menus, foreign movies and regional folkloric shows to bring the destinations to life.

Island Princess also features the MedallionClass Experience, offering a number of new features that leverage touchless technologies and significantly enhance and personalise the guest experience, as well as support new health protocols.

The cruise line’s award-winning OceanMedallion™ wearable device replaces the traditional cruise card to significantly expand touch-free options and personalisation onboard Princess MedallionClass ships including:

touchless embarkation and disembarkation

keyless stateroom entry

completely touchless commerce

simplified safety training

on-demand food, beverages and retail items delivered anywhere onboard

guest service requests via mobile device chat

entertainment content via smart devices

Princess MedallionClass ships also offer the best Wi-Fi at sea, MedallionNet, so guests can stay connected to the things and people they love and share vacation memories with ease. MedallionNet offers unprecedented connectivity that’s fast, unlimited, reliable, and affordable with an access point in every stateroom, so guests can stream favourite movies, shows, games and music; connect to favourite social media sites; and video chat from anywhere on the ship.

More information about the World Cruise is available at www.princess.com/world.