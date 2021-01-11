Marriott makes a big move in Vietnam

HONG KONG, 11 January 2021: Marriott International has teamed up with Vietnam-based real estate firm Masterise Homes that will see it manage a dual-branded residential and ‘officetel’ project in Ho Chi Minh City.

According to the Savills International Development Consultancy, the project will have 4,200 residential and ‘officetel’ units for lease or sale.

In addition, Marriott will manage two hotels in the complex that will be branded JW Marriott and Marriott Hotels.

The integrated mixed-use complex slated to include residential, offices and commercial units will be ready in 2024.