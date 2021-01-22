Malaysia adds more states to MCO

KUALA LUMPUR 22 January 2021: Six more states in Malaysia close to all but essential travel under the country’s strict movement control order starting today 22 January.

The states are Kedah, Perak, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Terengganu and Perlis. Sarawak in east Malaysia remains the only state in the country under the lighter “conditional MCO ruling”.

The latest extension of the MCO lockdown will expire on 4 February, but if there is no reduction in daily cases, it is likely Malaysia will extend the MCO possibly for another week.

The Malay Mail quotes the Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah saying authorities would “continue to observe the country’s Covid-19 situation before deciding if an extension of the movement control order (MCO) would be needed”.

The country reported on Thursday 169,379 cumulative cases and a death toll of 630.