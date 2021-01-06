Korea tightens PCR rule

SEOUL, 6 January 2021: All foreign nationals arriving in South Korea by air must provide a negative PCR test declaration, issued within 48 hours of departure effective 8 January.

The same requirement will apply from 15 January 2021 to all foreign nationals arriving in South Korea by sea.

According to the latest travel advisories, all visitors regardless of nationality and length of stay, must undergo quarantine for 14 days. All foreign arrivals, irrespective of their point of departure, will be tested for Covid-19 once they land in South Korea.

Meanwhile, from 16 January 2021, travellers arriving in New Zealand from the UK or the US must provide written evidence of a negative Covid-19 test taken not more than 72 hours prior to their departure.