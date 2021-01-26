Hotels down on all counts

SINGAPORE, 26 January 2021: Hotels in the Asia Pacific region reported record-low performance during 2020, according to annual data provided by STR.

The hotel-specific data, based US dollar constant currency, 2020 compared with 2019 showed the average occupancy across the region closed the year with 44.5% down 35.6%; average daily rate (ADR), USD74.99 down 22.2%; revenue per available room (RevPAR), USD3.39 down 49.9%. Each of the three key performance metrics was the lowest for any year on record in the region.

Highlighted destinations local currency comparisons

Australia:

Occupancy: 44.7%, down39.4%;

ADR, AUD163.90 down 11.5%;

RevPAR, AUD73.32 down 46.4%.

The 2020 occupancy and RevPAR levels were the lowest for any year on record in Australia. However, after falling to its pandemic low point in April (occupancy: 19.8%), Australia reported continued performance improvement through the end of the year. In December, each of the three key performance metrics was the highest for the country since February: occupancy (52.8%), ADR (AUD189.50) and RevPAR (AUD99.98).

Philippines:

Occupancy: 42.6% down37.6%;

ADR, PHP3,689.33 down 32.0%;

RevPAR, PHP1,572.32 down 57.6%.

The absolute occupancy and RevPAR levels were the lowest for any year in STR’s Philippines database, while ADR was the lowest since 2004. June was the country’s worst month in terms of occupancy (27.0%).