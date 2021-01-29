Hotelbeds puts CSR high on the agenda

PALMA, Spain, 29 January 2021: Hotelbeds a leading B2B bedbank, published Thursday its second Corporate Responsibility report, highlighting all the ways it adapted its CSR approach in response to the Covid-19 pandemic to provide support to the global travel industry and to communities.

Prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standard, and in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the report covers the period from 1 October 2019 to 30 September 2020, and contains the most relevant achievements.

CSR Examples

The launch of the Safe2Stay scheme based around a series of health & safety protocols and launched in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to enable hotels across its 180,000 strong portfolios to highlight the measures they were taking to keep guests safe.

Corporate Volunteering Programme to be fully on-line as mobility restrictions were introduced globally. More than 500 employees contributed over 1500 hours of their own time to support groups and communities most impacted by COVID-19. Activities included telephone calls and letters of compassion to hospital patients, virtual workshops offering tutoring and basic learning to people with disabilities, story-telling to support children living in poverty and the provision of web design and social media training to help non-profit organisations to improve their marketing.

The creation and launch of the Green Hotels Programme to identify, highlight and promote sustainable accommodation across its portfolio, with over 15,000 properties certified within the period of the report.

And for the third year running, Hotelbeds was independently certified as aCarbon Neutralorganisation, having demonstrated a significant reduction in its carbon emissions,including energy and paper consumptions, waste management, business travel and water supply.

In announcing the publication of this second report, Hotelbeds executive chairman Joan Vilà said: “The extreme disruption and damage caused to the travel industry and the world by just one virus clearly demonstrates the very urgent and important need for our sector to commit to a sustainable future and increase our positive impact now more than ever.”

The report can be accessed via the Corporate Sustainability section of the company’s website: https://corporate.hotelbeds.com/sustainability