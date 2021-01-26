Hotelbeds and HotelRunner extend partnership

PALMA, Spain, 26 January 2021: Hotelbeds, a leading B2B bedbank, has extended its partnership with HotelRunner, a sales channel management platform and B2B network for OTAs and hoteliers.

It builds on a six-year partnership with HotelRunner’s 40,000 hotel and hostel partners worldwide that will continue to have access to Hotelbeds’ 60,000 travel trade buyers from over 185 source markets.

Once long-haul travel recovers, Hotelbeds’ travel trade buyers will provide the accommodation partners of HotelRunner with high value, incremental reservations from non-domestic markets.

Typically,  the average guest profile from these channels,  books earlier, cancels less, stays for longer and spends twice as much during their stay in a destination. HotelRunner will also continue to provide Hotelbeds’ travel distribution clients with access to significant additional hotel partners globally, with broader coverage in the US, LATAM, Africa and Southeast Asia.

