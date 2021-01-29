Happiness to Amazing Thailand winners

BANGKOK, 29 January 2021: The Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Singapore Office recently presented prizes to three lucky winners of the ‘Happiness to Amazing Thailand’ lucky draw.

Hosted 21 January, the awards ceremony was presided over by His Excellency Dr Suriya Chindawongse, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Thailand to Singapore and was also joined by Minor Food Singapore (MFS) chairman & chief executive officer Dellen Soh and TAT Singapore Office director, Patsalin Swetarat.

Karen Tan Pui Ling was announced the lucky winner of the Grand Prize – twp return economy class air tickets to Bangkok and three nights’ accommodation at the Hyatt Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit inclusive of breakfast for two.

The ‘Happiness to Amazing Thailand’ lucky draw activity running from 1 November to 31 December 2020, was organised in partnership with MFS Singapore’s largest leisure dining restaurant chain operator.





During the two-month period, diners at 22 of MFS’s Thai restaurants were offered a chance to win a trip to Thailand by registering for a lucky draw for every SGD60 spent at ThaiExpress and Basil Thai Kitchen, and every SGD50 spent at Go-Ang Pratunam Chicken Rice and Sanook Kitchen.

The TAT Singapore Officer director, Patsalin Swetarat said the lucky draw activity was aimed to keep Thailand top-of-mind among Singaporeans and at the same time to encourage Singaporeans to explore the variety of Thai food in Singapore while leisure outbound travel was still restricted.

To ensure safe travel for the lucky draw winners, the prize expiration dates have been extended until September 2022.