Global cruise association appoints new chairman

WASHINGTON DC, 25 January 2021. Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) has named MSC Cruises executive chairman, Pierfrancesco Vago as the new global chairman of the association for a two-year term.

“On behalf of the entire CLIA community, including both our staff and our members, I would like to welcome him on his appointment as CLIA global chairman,” said CLIA president and CEO Kelly Craighead.

Vago served as CEO of MSC Cruises from 2003 to 2013, during which time the company experienced over 800% growth. As Executive Chairman, he continues to propel MSC’s growth, cementing its position as one of the largest providers of cruise vacations in the world.

With the company based in Geneva, Switzerland, Vago will be the first European to serve in the role of CLIA global chairman. He previously served as chairman of CLIA Europe in 2014.

Vago commented: “With over 200 sailings that have taken place since last summer in various markets around the world, all with strict measures in place to promote public health, we have proven that a return to cruising is possible. I look forward to working with CLIA leadership and our partners in the industry to continue down this path and help secure a vibrant future for all who depend on it.”

He succeeds Adam Goldstein, who recently completed his second term as global chairman of CLIA.