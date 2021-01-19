Flight update for essential travel

SEPANG, 19 January 2021 – AirAsia is complying with the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) in Malaysia that will remain in place until 26 January.

For essential travel, passengers must obtain a valid approval from Polis Diraja Malaysia (PDRM) before departure. Guests also need to comply with the specific entry requirements set by certain states.

AirAsia continues to monitor the situation and will update flight availability and changes during the MCO period.

Between 13 and 26 January 2021 passengers who could not travel or do not wish to travel can cancel their flights voluntarily and opt for the airline’s unlimited flight change offer. It allows them to rebook a new travel date before 31 March 2021 on the same route for an unlimited number of times without any additional cost, subject to seat availability.

The following AirAsia flights are available for essential travel for the remaining MCO period.