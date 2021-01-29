Enrich recalibrates from points from miles to spend

KUALA LUMPUR, 29 January 2021: Malaysia Airlines will recalibrate its earning formula from miles to fare spend for its Enrich loyalty programme, effective 1 April.

In a media release, Wednesday, the airline said the changes would also include a tier qualification structure to deliver a more transparent and simplified model in response to members’ requests.

The switch to how much you spend rather than how far you fly applies at entry-level while miles and cabin class are factors that will also come into play for higher elite membership categories — Silver, Gold and Platinum.

The new accrual scheme based on what you spend on a per-ticket basis brings Enrich is in line with spend-based earnings on non-airlines partners.

This change also complements current dynamic redemption with superior value and more fare options. To reflect the change, Enrich Miles will be rebranded ‘Enrich Points’, and existing balances calculated in ‘Miles’ will be honoured on a one-to-one ratio.

The new points earning model will apply to all Malaysia Aviation Group flights, including Malaysia Airlines and MASwings with Firefly changing-over to the new scheme in 2022. But it doesn’t apply to flights on oneworld alliance airlines or other partner airlines will continue to earn Enrich Points based on the current miles structure.

The change also includes a shift in tier qualifications. Moving forward, members will earn Elite Points based on a fixed table of travel sector and class of travel. It streamlines the path for frequent flyers to climb the tier status to gain access to Enrich’s travel benefits. The elevated Enrich Programme will continue to offer four membership levels. Members will still benefit from the same privileges currently available for Blue, Silver, Gold and Platinum.

According to Malaysia Airlines Group chief marketing and customer experience officer: “This milestone of the Enrich Programme is part of Malaysia Airlines’ ethos of providing our passengers with maximum value for their travels…The changes allow us to be a more attractive programme by providing simplicity and introducing a more rewarding value proposition.”

This introduction of the fare-based earning model and new tier qualification structure is part of Enrich’s rollout of new products and services including its own curated offerings such as Enrich Base, Enrich Hotels and Enrich Shoppe.