Emirates flights to South Africa grounded

DUBAI, 28 January 2021: Emirates confirmed this week that all flights to South Africa are suspended until 4 February 2021, in line with recent government directives that restrict UAE entry to travellers from South Africa.

Customers holding tickets with final destinations in South Africa will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin. The airline said in its travel update that passengers A should contact their travel agent or Emirates contact centre for rebooking options.

Emirates says it “remains committed to serving customers in South Africa, and looks forward to resuming passenger services when conditions allow.”

Meanwhile, there is some good news for passengers who are planning to fly Emirates to Australia. Last week, Emirates reversed its decision to suspend services to Australian cities after one day. The short ban impacted on a single flight to Brisbane that cancelled. The airline’s latest update on current flights’ status shows services are now up and running to five cities in Australia.

They are:

Auckland, Auckland International Airport (AKL);

Brisbane, Brisbane Airport (BNE);

Melbourne, Melbourne Tullamarine Airport (MEL);

Perth, Perth Airport (PER);

Sydney, Kingsford Smith Airport (SYD).