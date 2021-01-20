Emirates cuts Aussie services

DUBAI, 20 January 2021: Emirates stopped flying to Brisbane at the weekend claiming “operational reasons” while flights to Sydney stopped on Tuesday and Melbourne flights will end today Wednesday 20 January.

Last week the airline stopped all flights to South Africa to reduce the risk of transmissions from a new strain of Covid-19. The airline expressed regrets and told passengers to contact their travel agents for refunds or visit the online customer centre.

Based on a check of the airline’s website bookings cannot be processed for flights to Perth for the remainder of January and throughout February, although Perth remains on the list “of current destinations” served from the airline’s Dubai hub.

However, the airline confirmed it will resume services to Seattle (1 February), Dallas and San Francisco (2 March) and will increase flights to New York JFK & Los Angeles from 1 February and São Paulo from 5 February.

Australia has added pre-flight Covid-19 testing and temporarily reduced permitted international arrivals by 50% until late February.

Last flights to and from Australian destinations

Dubai ‑ Melbourne ‑ EK408/19JAN

Melbourne – Dubai ‑ EK409/20JAN

Dubai ‑ Sydney ‑ EK414/18JAN

Sydney – Dubai ‑ EK415/19JAN

Dubai ‑ Brisbane ‑ EK430/16JAN

Brisbane – Dubai ‑ EK431/17JAN