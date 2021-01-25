CX teams up with Thailand’s ASQ

HONG KONG, 25 January 2021: Cathay Pacific partners with Thailand’s Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ) project, offering Special ASQ packages for passengers upon arrival in Bangkok when they buy fares to Thailand.

The airline is collaborating with six government-certified ASQ operators in partnership with leading hospitals to provide benefits for its passengers who are required to serve a 14-day quarantine once they arrive in Bangkok.

Cathay passengers can tap special offers from partner ASQ operators such as Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort, Courtyard by Marriott Hotel Bangkok, The Landmark Bangkok and Le Meridien Bangkok. They must present proof of a Cathay Pacific e-ticket when making a reservation for the ASQ accommodation.

Meanwhile, the airline resumed flights to London Heathrow from Hong Kong on 12 January. However, flights departing from the UK remain suspended. Cathay Pacific said it resumed flight services from Hong Kong to London Heathrow (LHR) 12 January to assist customers needing to travel to the UK.

The airline flew the special services to London Heathrow up until 24 January. Flights from Hong Kong to London Heathrow and Manchester have been cancelled.

Customers can make free and unlimited changes to their tickets up to 31 December 2021 or exchange them for Cathay Credits for use at a later date. Alternatively, customers can cancel their tickets and request a refund.

Cathay Pacific provides free Covid-19 insurance to all passengers until 28 February 2021.