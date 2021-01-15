Chatrium rebrands U Hotel

BANGKOK 15 January 2021: U Hotel Sukhumvit reopens today 15 January rebranded under the management of Chatrium Hospitality.

The Thailand-based hospitality company signed a management contract on the property rebranding Maitria Mode Sukhumvit 15 Bangkok – A Chatrium Collection.

Located In the heart of the golden tourist mile along Sukhumvit Rd, the 82-room property features an all-day dining restaurant, rooftop swimming pool, gym, library and free Wi-Fi. There are plans to introduce a “destination restaurant led by a Michelin star restaurant experienced chef” and a rooftop terrace overlooking Sukhumvit tourist strip.

Chatrium Hospitality Group’s general manager, Rene Balmer, is also the new general manager of Maitria Mode Sukhumvit 15.

Thailand’s City Realty established Chatrium Hospitality in 2008 and currently manages 10 properties under two brands, totalling over 3,100 rooms.