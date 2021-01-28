Centara sells Work From Hotel package

BANGKOK, 28 January 2021: Centara Hotels & Resorts launches “Work from Hotel at Centara” at hotels and resorts across Thailand for extended stays from now until 30 June 2021.

The long-stay special, applicable for stays of at least two weeks, starts from THB9,100 for a 14-night stay and THB15,000 for a one-month stay, inclusive of daily breakfast for two guests in selected hotels and resorts.

At a time when offices are encouraging remote working, and educational institutions are conducting their teaching online, Centara offers the chance for guests to do just that from a full-service hotel or a beachfront resort while enjoying the clean sea air.

Guests enjoy a selection of spacious rooms, suites, pools villas, and beachfront pool villas at participating Centara properties, all equipped with convenient in-room facilities including high-speed Wifi access.

“Work from Hotel at Centara” is available at select hotels and resorts in urban and resort destinations, including in Bangkok, Cha-Am, Hua Hin, Udon Thani, Chiang Mai and Krabi.

Participating resorts include Centara Grand Beach Resort & Villas Hua Hin, where guests can enjoy rates from THB23,000 net for a 14-night stay or for the luxury of even greater personal space and a private swimming pool, Deluxe Pool Villas start from THB40,000 net for a 14-night stay. Nearby in Cha-Am, an Ocean Suite Room at Centra by Centara Cha-Am Beach Resort Hua Hin is also available starting at THB 25,000 net for a 14-night beachfront stay in a spacious room overlooking the beach.

Up to two children stay free with some conditions. It makes the offer also suitable for families looking for a change of scenery and to enjoy the fresh sea breeze whilst following government practices to remain safe and well.

Implemented across all Centara properties is the “Centara Compete Care” hygiene and safety programme, developed in adherence to guidelines set by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) and Thailand’s health authorities.

The stringent programme was designed in close collaboration with Ecolab, a global leader in water and hygiene technologies, and Swiss firm SGS, the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company. Facilities such as spas, swimming pools, and fitness centres are temporarily closed for safety and health reasons.

For more details visit https://www.centarahotelsresorts.com/