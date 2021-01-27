Cebu Pacific upgrades Covid insurance

SINGAPORE, 27 January 2021: Cebu Pacific introduces Covid Protect, its newest add-on to CEB TravelSure, the airline’s travel insurance plan.

The new feature will cover Covid-related hospitalisation and treatments in the Philippines and aims to provide passengers with more options as the airline prioritises health and safety.

With Covid Protect, passengers travelling with CEB who test positive will get up to PHP1 million (SGD27,580) coverage for hospitalisation and medical expenses. This upgrade to the airline’s comprehensive travel insurance plan is available for all passengers flying from all CEB’s domestic destinations, as well as its international destinations, for as low as PHP270 (SGD27,580). Coverage begins on the date of departure from origin-destination and ends two hours upon arrival of the return flight to origin-destination, with a maximum duration of 30 consecutive days. Coverage applies to both Filipino and non-Filipino passengers who are legal residents of the Philippines. CEB TravelSure COVID Protect is underwritten by the Insurance Company of North America (a Chubb Company). Chubb is the world’s largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company.