BIGLIFE completes rebranding

KUALA LUMPUR, 8 January 2021: BIGLIFE, a loyalty marketing platform that operates the AirAsia’s BIG Loyalty programme, unveiled this week a new brand name and logo – BIG Rewards.

Started as an airline loyalty programme for AirAsia, BIG Rewards has grown into a comprehensive lifestyle rewards platform that goes beyond flights.

It now claims to be one of the biggest points platforms that allows borderless earn-and-burn activities across ASEAN and beyond.

BIGLIFE chief executive officer Spencer Lee said: “The word ‘Rewards’ spells out the benefits for our members and is a stronger and more attractive proposition in today’s e-commerce world. Under the new brand name, BIG Points will continue to power the airasia.com ecosystem as a digital loyalty currency, rewarding BIG Members with BIG Points and greater savings as points can be used like cash for payment across all lines of business.”

BIG Rewards celebrated its 10th-year milestone last year with the launch of several innovative products such as BIG Deals, BIG Points; and BIG Xchange, an instant points exchange.