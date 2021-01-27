Bangkok Airways revives two domestic routes

BANGKOK, 27 January 2021: Bangkok Airways will resume direct services from its home base at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi airport to Trat and Sukhothai, two destinations where the airline owns and operates the airports

The Bangkok – Trat and Bangkok – Sukhothai routes, will resume 1 February, but until Covid-19 measures and quarantine rules ease the only travellers will be Thai and foreign residents.

The return of services to Trat and Sukhothai gives the airline seven destinations in its network.

Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Samui (roundtrip)

Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Phuket (roundtrip)

Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Krabi (roundtrip)

Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Lampang (roundtrip)

Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Chiang Mai (roundtrip)

Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Trat (roundtrip)

Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) – Sukhothai (roundtrip).

However, flights between Phuket and Hat Yai, Phuket and U-Tapao (Pattaya) and Phuket and Samui (roundtrip) remain grounded until 27 March 2021.

The airline will extend the temporary closure of its passenger lounges, service kiosks at all available airports as well as its ticketing office located on Vibhavadi Rangsit Road until 28 February 2021.

There are also temporary operational hours for its three owned airports; Samui Airport, Sukhothai Airport and Trat Airport. The temporary operational hours will be effective until 27 March 2021.

They are: Samui 0900 to 1930;

Sukhothai 0600 to 2000;

Trat 0800 to 1700.