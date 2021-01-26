Bakuun hires finance chief

SINGAPORE, 26 January 2021: Bakuun.com, a travel technology company that facilitates the booking processes between airlines, hotels and travel agencies, has appointment Hokan Limin as the chief financial officer.

Limin joined the group 18 January and will be based in the newly established Bakuun Holdings office in Singapore. He will head the finance organization and will also prepare for Bakuun.com’s initial public offering (IPO) plan.

A native of Indonesia Limin has worked for hotel investment companies in Indonesia and five-star resort chains including Hyatt, Intercontinental, and Shangri-La. Most recently, he served as the vice president – Hotel Finance of Banyan Tree Holdings Ltd in Singapore.