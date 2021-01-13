Avis offers Year of Ox deal

SINGAPORE 13 January 2021: Avis Singapore has launched a Chinese New Year Car Rental Prosperity Package, offering attractive prices for car rentals to be picked up from 9 to 13 February.

As part of the package, Avis Singapore has extended its early bird rates for car rentals with a minimum rental period of four days, offering discounts of up to 15%, limited to the first 20 customers.

From economic sedans accommodating five passengers to full-sized SUVs which can accommodate up to seven passengers, Avis Singapore offers comfortable and safe options for families and friends looking to travel around the island for festive visiting, in line with current safety guidelines. The package can be booked online, with cars subject to availability.

Avis Budget Group director leisure & partnerships, Jeanette Harper said: “2021 marks a new beginning and we hope to provide customers peace of mind with our safe and reliable transport options during the Chinese New Year festive season. We encourage customers to book their vehicles early so that they save on their car rentals as they celebrate the lunar new year with family, friends and good food.”

Avis Singapore was recognised as the Best Car Rental Company Worldwide at the 2020 Business Traveller Awards. As part of Avis’ commitment to delivering safe, clean and convenient transport solutions, measures under its Avis Safety Pledge initiative have been implemented across its rental stations in Singapore.

It has enhanced vehicle cleaning protocols, with special attention paid to high-touch point surfaces such as steering wheels, indicators, dashboards, hand grips, in-car entertainment controls, cup holders, centre consoles, and all door handles. The Avis Safety Pledge also allows customers to pick up and drop off vehicles with minimal contact.