AirAsia clarifies travel ban

SEPANG, Malaysia, 13 January 2021:AirAsia will comply with the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) in Malaysia from 13 to 26 January 2021 announced by the Malaysian government to halt all but essential interstate travel.

For essential travel during this period, passengers must obtain a valid approval from Polis Diraja Malaysia (PDRM) before departure. They also need to comply with the specific entry requirements set by certain states.

While the airline’s Malaysia domestic flights remain operational, affected guests departing between 13 to 26 January 2021, who do not wish to travel during this period, can cancel their flights voluntarily and opt for a change of date with no additional costs.

Unlimited flight changes: Change to any new travel date before 31 March 2021 on the same route for an unlimited number of times without any additional cost, subject to seat availability.

The airline emphasised that passengers who have essential travel needs must strictly adhere to the government’s Standard Operating Procedures (SOP).