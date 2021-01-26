AIME cancelled in 2021

MELBOURNE, Australia, 26 January 2021: Asia Pacific Incentives and Meetings Event (AIME) announced Monday it is cancelling the 2021 event, scheduled for March at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre due to continuing concerns brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Event organisers, Talk2 Media & Events, said it faced challenges brought about by international and domestic travel restrictions despite a healthy interest from exhibitors and buyers. AIME will now skip a year and take place from 21 to 23 March 2022.

“As the past year has shown, it’s difficult to predict if border closures will be required to slow the spread of future outbreaks… The Business Events industry is facing many challenges, and the entire Talk 2 Media & Events team will be there to support our community until we meet again at AIME 2022,” said Talk2 Media & Event CEO Matt Pearce

With support from the Melbourne Convention Bureau, AIME has begun contacting attendees, including those who have already registered, to manage existing bookings and arrangements, as well as event refunds.

“The feedback so far has been overwhelmingly supportive of our difficult decision, as the team at Talk2 Media make their way through contacting every single one of AIME’s buyers and exhibitors to update the latest developments and provide support in managing arrangements. It’s a real testament to our industry, and we’re looking forward to delivering an even bigger and better show in 2022,” said Melbourne Convention Bureau CEO Julia Swanson.