A wink marks the start of a new chain

SINGAPORE 27 January 2021: Wink Hotels will open its first hotel in March 2021 in Vietnam’s leading gateway destination, Ho Chi Minh City.

The 237-room Wink Hotel Saigon Centre @ 75 Nguyen Binh Khiem, located in Da Kao, District 1, is the launch venture of Vietnam’s first homegrown, international-standard hotel group.

The signature experience involves each Wink hotel bringing Vietnamese street food culture to the comfort of a hotel environment with its Wink Carts for easy, quick breakfasts and lunches.

Another Wink Hotels feature introduces its STAY24 programme that guarantees a full 24-hour guest experience regardless of check-in time.

Wink Hotels has also announced a pipeline of 20 hotels within the next five years, including Wink Hotel Hanoi West Lake @ 18 Thuy Khue. The property which is expected to open in Q3, 2023 will also feature Wink Suites (serviced apartments). All rooms will have views of the West Lake. Wink Hotels is conceived by the developer, Indochina Kajima, operated by Indochina Vanguard (both joint venture companies with Indochina Capital and Kajima Corporation, and Vanguard Hotels respectively).