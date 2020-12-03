WTACH builds management board

SINGAPORE, 3 December 2020: The World Tourism Association for Culture and Heritage (WTACH) has appointed Helena Egan and Shaun Vorster to its executive board, effective immediately.

Egan joins as chief marketing and innovation officer while Vorster joins as chief strategist. The association has also named Florence Nkini as director of operations for Africa.

Egan, a Finnish national, brings 30 years’ of travel industry experience to WTACH, including nine years at TripAdvisor. Her most recent role was global director of industry relations, liaising with senior levels of government and industry and working as part of the animal welfare policy team.

Vorster, from South Africa, has served as a special adviser to the South African tourism and environment ministers for 11 years and as commercial vice president / special adviser at Expo 2020 Dubai for five years.

Nkini, a Tanzanian national and responsible tourism advocate, has a growing track record in development programs such as community-based tourism, wildlife protection, international recruiting and youth training in Africa. She is also working to promote Tanzania’s cultural sites such as The Stone Town of Zanzibar and The Ruins of Bagamoyo and Kilwa.

WTACH CEO Chris Flynn said: “WTACH is delighted to add the support of Helena, Florence and Shaun as WTACH seeks to protect culture and heritage through the pursuit of ethical practices and codes of conduct in tourism.”

He added: “WTACH is now laying the foundations for new partnerships and growth for a post-Covid era where there should be more emphasis on responsible tourism and respect for local culture around the world.

“We are therefore keen to hear from potential partner organisations who want to join us and lead by example and take a fresh approach to responsible culture and heritage tourism programmes.”

Further information at WTACH.org.