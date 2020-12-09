Westin brand settles in Surabaya

HONG KONG, 9 December 2020: Westin Hotels & Resorts opens its first branded property in Surabaya, Indonesia.

“We are excited to open the fourth Westin hotel in Indonesia, expanding the brand’s signature…This opening also marks the 57th Marriott International hotel in Indonesia,” said Marriott International president Asia Pacific (excluding China), Rajeev Menon.

The 204-room Westin Surabaya opens in Indonesia’s second-largest city and the capital of the East Java province.

Surabaya is home to colonial architecture and historical monuments including the Heroes Monument, Surabaya Submarine Monument and Tunjungan Plaza. The Westin Surabaya also has direct access to one of the largest shopping malls in Indonesia, The Pakuwon Mall and is a 10-minute drive from to two golf courses.

Alamsyah Jo has been named complex general manager of The Westin Surabaya & Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya Pakuwon Indah.