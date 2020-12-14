Vietjet launches year-end promotion

SINGAPORE 14 December 2020: Vietjet announces its biggest promotion this year that offers special fares and a chance to win prizes worth around USD433,000.

The promotion themed “Fly high, Win a car, Enjoy the festive season and Fly with Vietjet!” applies to all passengers buying tickets until 20 February 2021 on its website www.vietjetair.com, on Vietjet Air mobile apps and other booking channels.

When passengers buy tickets they will have a chance to participate in weekly lucky number draws as well as the opportunity to win a car the top prize of the promotional campaign.

The more tickets they buy, the more chance of winning the big prize. Every week during the promotion, Vietjet will draw lucky numbers to award weekly prizes such as:

– Unlimited Power Pass SkyBoss (flight pass) worth VND68,999,000;

– Savings books worth VNG6,800,000;

– two-day-on-night vouchers at a five-star resort;

– Domestic return air tickets.