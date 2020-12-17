Thailand opens STV to visitors worldwide

BANGKOK, 17 December 2020: The Tourism Authority of Thailand newsroom confirmed this week that the Special Tourist Visa is now open for visitors worldwide rather than just for travellers from countries considered a Covid-19 low- to medium-risk.

The change in the STV’s scope was published in the Royal Thai Government Gazette on 9 December 2020, making it official and effective immediately. According to the TAT newsroom, the latest announcement covers long-stay visitors to Thailand of all types – from tourists to business travellers, investors and others, as well as travellers and crews of foreign yachts.

To qualify for the STV, visitors must comply with Thailand’s Covid-19 control and preventive measures. This includes undergoing a 14-day quarantine upon arrival, having proof of their long-term accommodation or residence in the kingdom – such as a hotel reservation, rental contract or evidence of condominium ownership, holding the required medical and travel insurance, and a valid Fit To Fly medical certificate.

Those arriving by foreign yachts must provide proof of advance payment for mooring fees and must strictly follow the rules and regulations set by the Marine Department.

The STV allows for a 90-day stay in the kingdom, which can be extended twice for a further 90 days each time giving the visitor a maximum stay of 270 days. It is available through until 30 September 2021. The visa fee is THB2,000 and an additional THB 2,000 per extension.

TAT recommends that applicants confirm their eligibility at the nearest Royal Thai Embassy or Consulate-General before making any bookings.

The STV is issued in the traveller’s country of origin at either a Thai Embassy or Consulate-General.

(Source: TAT Newsroom)

For visa-related updates, TTR Weekly will only report developments that are officially confirmed by the government and posted in the Royal Gazette, to avoid speculative media hype, fake news and announcements that appear only on embassy Facebook pages or travel company newsletters that cannot be independently verified and could cause considerable stress for travellers who take the reports at face value.