Thai reopens airport lounge

BANGKOK, 3 December 2020: Thai Airways International has reopened its Royal Orchid Lounge at concourse E on the third floor of Suvarnabhumi Bangkok Airport.

THAI’s acting executive vice president, ground customer services Korakot Chatasingha said the lounge underwent a renovation to comply with “4Cs- Confidence, Clean, Care and Comfort” to serve travellers departing Thailand.

The lounge offers free-Wifi, hot a-la-carte meals, appetisers, desserts, and drinks. Shower and slumber room services are not available.

THAI Royal Orchid Lounge opens daily from 0500 to 2330 hours for THAI Royal Silk passengers, Royal Orchid Plus Platinum and Gold Card Members, as well as Star Alliance business class passengers and Gold Card Members.